Here are some Black-owned businesses in the greater Charlotte area you can support right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In the weeks following the death of George Floyd, the issues of racial injustice and police brutality have been the center of conversation nationwide.

However, many who don’t want to participate in protests and demonstrations for the cause are still looking for ways to help support the Black community.

For weeks, FOX 46 has been profiling local Black-owned businesses and highlighting some of the creativity, services and products available across our area.

Putting your dollars towards these small businesses can be a big help, so here are just some of the organizations and owners we’ve talked to, showing what they have to offer to the community.

