‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in uptown Charlotte attracts crowds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte is one of the most popular streets for walkers and drivers in the Queen City.

And, it just got busier, because of a historic mural painted by local artists.

The word art reads, “Black Lives Matter,” and covers one block of the popular road between 3rd and 4th Streets. More than a dozen artists collaborated to create the masterpiece on Tuesday. Charlotte leaders coordinated with road crews to close down t​he street for the one-day project. The city approved, social activism message, is the first of its kind on a public street in the area.

People have been stopping by to take pictures, videos and even using drones to capture the 16-letter work of art.

The mural coming after other areas, such as Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, N.C. have created similar paintings on their streets.

Tiawana Brown is a Charlotte native who dropped by in the early morning hours, on the day after the painting was finished. She wanted to have some alone time, with the mural.

“This made me smile, but, I want to see action behind it,” Brown said. “I am a black woman. I know about the racial disparities. I know that we are held back because of our skin tone. I know we are followed. Chased down. Hunted Down. Like Ahmaud Arbery. George Floyd. And Breonna Taylor. It’s unacceptable. So I need people to put their mouth where these letters are.”

Brown, who nearly three decades ago, was sentenced to 46-months in prison for a white-collar crime, feels the system treated her more harshly because of her race.

“I was 19 years old. A college student. I had my daughter in prison. I came home. I couldn’t find a job. Was sent back on recidivism. I was born in poverty, born in the projects as they would say, but I had the support to come back from it, but it hasn’t been easy. I was able to overcome it, but not everybody can, and they fall through the cracks. The system has always been setup against us. There’s always been things to hold black people back,” Brown said.

The painting is on the same street where protests have happened for more than a week, in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Meghan Tubbs stopped by to take pictures of the mural on her cell phone.

“I wanted to see it in person. It looks beautiful. I like that they used all different artists for each letter. So, I love it. I think it’s perfect,” Tubbs said.

Kimberly Irving went out of her way, in route to work, to view the painting.

“This is a beautiful reflection of peaceful protest. Of us trying to get the word out and feel what we are going through. I hope people see it. Feel something by it. And I hope that we see change,” Irving said.