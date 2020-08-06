Black Lives Matter group protests for man they say was wrongfully convicted of rape in 1976

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An organization recently formed in response to the death of George Floyd is holding a protest at the MLK memorial in Concord to bring awareness to the case of Ronnie Long and call people to action.

The group says they are calling for change in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and work to free Ronnie Long.

According to a Change.org petition, Long has been wrongfully imprisoned for rape since May 10, 1976.

The group says Long, now 64, was convicted by an all-white jury, “with no evidence linking him to the crimes other than the contaminated, cross-racial eye witness identification.”

“We want people to reach out to Governor Cooper or go on to the Change.org petition to get him released,” organizer Ashleigh Long said.

Long has maintained his innocence before and after his conviction. He was sentenced to an 80-year prison sentence.

