‘Black is Beautiful’ beer brews up conversation about inequality

GASTONIA, NC – The ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer campaign is making its way throughout North Carolina.

The beer campaign started at Weathered Soul Brewing in Texas as a call-to-action. So far, more than 1,000 breweries across 50 states and 20 countries have joined.

In North Carolina, 38 breweries have signed up to offer the special brew, made to promote the beauty of being black, equality and police brutality reform.

Cavandish Brewing Company, in Gastonia, just unveiled the brew Monday on Facebook.

“We wanted to help. We wanted love. Not only our community, but those that we feel very strongly about,” explained Garin Hyde, Tap Room Manager of Cavendish Brewing Company. “We are very open-minded and very open-hearted small community here at Cavendish Brewery.”

FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis asked Hyde if the business has received any pushback on the new beer. He said yes, but it only made the company love a little harder.

“It’s caused us to set aside any fear that we may have and really focus in on being able to make a good beer, give really good service, and even if you were to protest right in front of the building, we’re going to walk out there with sodas and water to make sure you’re cofortable while you’re doing it.”

Every brewery joining the campaign must donate 100 percent of the proceeds to an organization that supports equality.

Cavendish chose Black Lives Matter.