Black bear dies after being struck by vehicle in South Carolina, officials say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is on scene on Highway 17 near Milcrest Road where a male bear was struck by a vehicle.

The accident appears to have happened overnight, officials say. The bear is believed to be at least 3 years old.

According to Awendaw McClellanville Fire District, someone passing the area saw what they believed to be a black bear around 2:00 p.m.

They contacted the fire chief, who responded and notified SC DNR.



Awendaw McClellanville Fire District

A Francis Marion Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer, who was driving by, also stopped to assist.

Officials believe around 1,000 black bears call South Carolina home, with approximately 700 living in the upstate region.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

“The rest, like this one, are located in the Lowcountry, as far south as Beaufort,” said AMFD.

The removal of the bear will be handled by federal and state wildlife officials.