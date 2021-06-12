Bitcoin hitting kiosks across North Carolina grocery stores

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bitcoin is currently the most popular form of cryptocurrency. Now, it’s starting to become more accessible in North Carolina. But there are questions over whether this currency is more of a risk than a reward.

Bitcoin is a digital currency founded in 2008. There’s 21 million bitcoins in the world – meaning it’s a fixed and limited form of currency which should hold it’s value steady.

People keep track of transactions through an online ledger called block chain. It is anonymous, only the transaction history can be seen through the online ledger.

Supporters highlight the fact that it’s decentralized, meaning there are no third parties involved, like banks or governments and call it the future of currency. Some experts warn the currency is too volatile for the average person to look into.

You’re able to move bitcoin from any phone, from any computer to another one around the world. So people use it as a medium of exchange for payments and remittances as well. Neil Bergquist, Co-Founder/CEO CoinMe

It is hard to imagine that if you go to a car dealership and you want to put the down payment in ten thousand dollars, in bitcoin, by the time you walk out the door, it’s worth twenty percent more or ten percent less. Haiyong Liu, chair of the East Carolina University Economic Department

You can “mine” bitcoin by solving complex algorithms, or by buying it now at some Harris Teeter and Food Lion locations through the Coinstar and MoneyGram kiosks.

