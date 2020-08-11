Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are going to be parents!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin took to Instagram early Tuesday to announce her pregnancy.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi captioned a pic of the couple smiling wide while holding an adorable baby zookeeper shirt embroidered with “Australian Zoo” on it.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she continued.

