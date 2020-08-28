Bikers rally for Trump in Charlotte on final night of Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bikers took to the streets of Charlotte Thursday to show their support for the President.

“There’s been so much unrest and so much opposition to the President and we want to show that within the community there’s also support for the president,” one supporter told FOX 46.

Dozens of people came together for the 2020 Trump Biker Rally and Back the Blue Parade. The organizer says Trump supporters are mostly a silent majority whose voices need to be heard.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“As we are drawing closer to the actual election we’re starting to get louder and show our support more vocally for the president in a more visual way.”

The rally kicked off at Park Road Park where supporters dawned flags, shirts, and hats showing their choice for the Oval Office come November.

“I’m excited to be a Republican this voting season and voting for our president. I think he’s done and awesome job and we’re just here to show him that we so support him through everything he’s been through, he still has supporters here.”

The rally headed Uptown to drum up support ahead of the president closing out the Republican National Convention by officially accepting his party’s nomination.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE