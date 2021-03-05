BIG CHANGES: National Weather Service will no longer issue “Advisories”

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Just announced Thursday, changes are coming to the way we alert you about the weather: no more advisories by 2024. After years of focus groups and social science research, the National Weather Service decided to pull the trigger on the much-needed changes.

Right now we have:

WATCH — Hazardous weather is possible

WARNING — Hazardous weather is happening now

ADVISORY — Minor weather impacts happening now

The change is to scrap “Advisory,” leaving us with “Watches” to tell us to prepare, and “Warnings” to take action. Instead of “Advisory,” we’ll use plain language. For example: “Caution on roads, 2 inches of snow possible,” or “Take in loose objects, gusty winds today.”

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Some advisories you’re used to hearing that will be discontinued are: Winter Weather, Wind Chill, Freezing Rain, Fog, Wind, Heat, and Frost. These changes will go live in 2024.

Why the changes? Surveys show people confuse “Watch” and “Advisory,” often falsely considering “Advisory” a downgrade. The National Weather Service is also examining how they use colors.

Right now more than 200 colors are used for these alerts, often tough to decipher for anyone, but especially the colorblind population.

READ MORE: https://www.weather.gov/hazardsimplification/