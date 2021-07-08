Biden’s announcement withdrawing troops from Afghanistan draws mixed reactions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After 20 years in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden announced something some have been waiting to hear for a long time.

The President said all troops will leave the country by August 31, and the troops completed two objectives.

“To get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden,” added Biden.

During a press briefing, Biden said it was never the mission of the U.S. to create a new government in Afghanistan and that will need to be done by the Afghan government.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

But some who served said this doesn’t feel like mission accomplished.

“I’m happy and proud of the work that I did over there with my unit,” said Marine Corps veteran, Wally Hall. “But I’m really disappointed to see where things are right now.”

Hall served in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2004. He said Biden was right about the two objectives, but slowly the Afghan government is being taken over by the Taliban.

So much of the work done like building schools, helping give a voice to the women of Afghanistan and the overall humanitarian mission has been forgotten.

“Honestly a little disappointed,” added Hall. “Actually, a lot disappointed, and frustrated because I got a lot of friends, including myself that were over there interacting with the locals.”

South Carolina Senator, Lindsay Graham, called the announcement a disaster in the making. Graham said withdrawing the troops is a decision that will threaten the American homeland and our allies.

Biden said he is bringing troops home to prevent more casualties in case of a civil war.

“Already we have members of our military whose parents fought in Afghanistan 20 years ago,” added Biden. “Would you send their children, and their grandchildren as well?”

Biden said America will still help with civilian operations. Hall said with reports of the Taliban already taking over some parts of the country, history will repeat itself.

“As soon as we’re gone and are no longer providing any kind of military or support for the Afghan people, they’re just going to come in and take power.”