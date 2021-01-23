Biden tells Mexican president he will end Trump’s ‘draconian’ immigration policies

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden on Friday told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that he will reverse the Trump administration’s “draconian” immigration policies — in a week in which the new U.S. president has signed a flurry of immigration orders.

A readout from the White House said that Biden spoke with Lopez Obrador to “review bilateral cooperation on a range of bilateral and regional issues, particularly regional migration.”

“The President outlined his plan to reduce migration by addressing its root causes, increasing resettlement capacity and lawful alternative immigration pathways, improving processing at the border to adjudicate requests for asylum, and reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies,” the statement said.

“The two leaders agreed to work closely to stem the flow of irregular migration to Mexico and the United States, as well as to promote development in the Northern Triangle of Central America,” it said. “They also recognized the importance of coordination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

