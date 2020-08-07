Biden seeks to clarify comment that Latino community is diverse, ‘unlike the African American community’

'In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith,' ex-VP says

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attempted late Thursday to walk back remarks he made favorably comparing the diversity of the Latino community to that of the Black community.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.

“Throughout my career,” he continued, “I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Biden raised eyebrows twice this week over remarks he made during an interview that aired at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

In the full interview, broadcast Thursday, Biden contrasted the Black and Latino communities, saying “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more on this story, please click here.