Biden says border wall construction will stop if he’s elected president

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that while he won’t tear down President Trump’s much-touted wall along the United States’ southern border with Mexico, he also won’t continue construction of the barrier if he’s elected president in November.

“There will not be another foot of wall construction in my administration,” Biden said during an interview, according to the Dallas Morning News. “I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry — that’s where all the bad stuff is happening.”

The border wall was one of Trump’s signature proposals during his 2016 presidential campaign and has been a flashpoint of conflict between his administration and Democrats since he assumed office. To date, only 277 miles of the wall have been completed, but Trump on Tuesday promised that “it will be almost finished by the end of the year.”

The entire length of the U.S.’s border with Mexico in 1,974 miles.

Along with halting construction of the wall, Biden vowed that, if elected, he would also end land confiscations along the border that had been taken to build the wall.

“End. Stop. Done. Over. Not going to do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out. We’re not going to confiscate the land,” Biden said.

