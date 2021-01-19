Biden promises on Day One to reinstate rule protecting transgender student use of bathrooms

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Warm Springs, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden has evoked Franklin Delano Roosevelt in promising a remaking of America unseen since the New Deal. Pledging to emulate some of the loftiest reforms in the nation’s history has left him with towering promises to keep. And Biden hopes to deliver against the backdrop of the pandemic and searing national division. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to get straight to work after he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, which could include swift action on federal guidance President Trump revoked that was designed to protect transgender students.

The Trump administration, early in its tenure, revoked an Obama-era federal rule that extended Title IX protections to transgender students, allowing them to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identities and not just their biological sex.

Biden has already begun to lay out his two-step plan to tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and has promised to immediately undo several moves made by President Trump, including his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Biden is prepared to sign nearly a dozen executive orders on his first day in the Oval Office, on issues ranging from the pandemic to a travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries.

For more information on this story, please click here.