Biden calls for stronger cybersecurity precautions across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- From shutdown to restart, it took Colonial Pipeline five days to get the system up and running.

The company has not said how the ransomware hack infiltrated the system or how engineers fixed the problem.

The shutdown of the pipeline, which provides 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel, has caused one of the worst gas shortages in decades.

“This type of problem will continue from now on. It’s never going away. Because we’ve hook up everything to a computer in some way,” said Deveren Werne with Liquid Video Technologies, Inc.

Werne says most hacks start when someone on the inside clicks on something, likely a link on an email or a website, that allows hackers to pounce. Once inside, the hackers can hijack all of the company’s files and cause them to shut down. Sometimes it can take weeks or months to return to normal.

Werne says most big companies have backup servers specifically for this reason.

“I gotta think somebody like that had a backup of some kind,” Werne said. “They wiped it all and restored it. They’ve been going through that process the last four or five days.”

How do we keep something like this from happening again?

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

President Biden said Wednesday the country needs more people working in the cyber security field.

“We need significantly larger number of experts in cyber security working for private companies,” the President said.

Colonial says it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says the “outage numbers may drift higher over the next 48 hours before then beginning to fall.”