Biden admin’s defense of teachers not returning to class ‘ignores science,’ McMaster says in letter

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, gives his State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to President Biden about White House administration’s claims on safely returning to school.

He said Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s defense of teachers’ unions, whose members refuse to return to the classroom, ignores science on school re-openings. He noted that many students around the country have been learning, in-person and safely, for months.

“The studies have been completed and the science is in- CDC agrees students should be in the classroom. They recently reported that there is little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission,” McMaster tweeted Friday.

Read Gov. McMaster’s full letter to President Biden here: