Biden administration continues historic appointments with first female Director of National Intelligence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Biden’s first cabinet nominee has been appointed and it’s pretty significant.

The new administration has already made history by having the first female vice president, and as of last night, the Senate confirmed his pick for the first-ever female Director of National Intelligence. Her name is Avril Haines.

It’s important to note this is not Haines’ first time serving a leadership role in the intelligence community. She was previously the Deputy National Security Advisor under the Obama administration.

Government expert Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, told FOX 46 that this is exactly why Biden chose her.

“He picked her as the key expert that he has had a long relationship with, and I think for DNI and particularly, that is a very close working relationship with the president,” Bitzer said.

A handful of Republicans opposed Haines confirmation as DNI, but none of our representatives from North Carolina.

North Carolina senator Richard Burr, the previous Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee released a statement last night congratulating Haines on her historic appointment and said he was pleased with the bipartisan efforts put in to get her appointed quickly.

The Senate is currently vetting Mayor Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary, and that confirmation could come shortly.

We know President Biden hit the ground running with more than two dozen executive orders in his first 24 hours on the job, but his cabinet won’t be officials set for some time.