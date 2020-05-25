Betty White is doing ‘very well’ in quarantine, representative says

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: Actress Betty White attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — 98-year-old Betty White is “doing very well” despite being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Golden Girls” actress has been keeping herself busy and is staying home to protect herself from the virus, TODAY reports.

A representative for White says she has been an “absolute pro” at maintaining social distance.

“No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her,” White’s representative said in an email to the news outlet.

Her publicist also regularly checks in on her and the two have reportedly been sharing lots of laughs.

White has also taken this time to explore and enjoy nature and wildlife in her own backyard.

“Betty has beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting,”the representative reportedly said. “Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in.”

White has also been doing tons of crossword puzzle books and continues to “keep her mind jumping.”