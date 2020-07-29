Best Buy joins the list of major retailers that will be closed this Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy plans to close for Thanksgiving Day as the retailer focuses on meeting customer demand for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The electronics and appliances store is following the lead of competitors Target and Walmart, who have also announced that they will observe the holiday.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” the company said in a blog post Tuesday. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

The company said it will be enhancing the way it fulfills orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at its stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time. Best Buy will also offer “some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it even easier for our customers to check off their gift lists.”

