Best budget gifts for your wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Finding the perfect gift for the special women in your life can be tricky.

No two women are the same. It can be difficult to find a thoughtful, personalized Christmas gift that shows how much you care, but one that also will not break the bank.

Luckily, there are plenty of affordable gifts for women that will make the perfect holiday present without stretching the limits of your bank account.

Aoozi Portable Rechargeable Blender

Here is a gift that bridges the gap between “nifty” and useful and is especially thoughtful for smoothie lovers. This BPA-free portable blender comes with six interchangeable blades and a high-speed electric motor for making fruit smoothies, fresh juices and more. It makes a great gift for anyone headed back to the office after an extended period of working from home.

Utoplike Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

When your wife finally has the time to run a relaxing bath, elevate their experience with this attractive and handy bath tray. It features notched spaces for a glass of wine (or a cup of tea), a candle and a smartphone, as well as a removable tablet holder that lets your sweetie safely and easily watch relaxing content.

Bagsmart Travel Toiletry and Cosmetics Bag

This large-capacity travel bag is perfect for a wife that travels with organized style. Available in three colors, it has enough storage space for full-size toiletries, cosmetics, hair and skincare products, as well as other travel accessories. With everything organized and easy to access, it’s perfect for everyday use, vacation or business travel.

Shiatsu Massager

It kneads away tension and stress in the back and shoulders and can even be used on sore leg muscles after a workout.

A wearable sherpa blanket

As seen on “Shark Tank,” this wearable blanket lets you take comfort wherever you go. The plush, fluffy lining will keep her warm and cozy while lounging, camping and more. Choose from 17 fun colors and opt for the original hoodie style or the quarter zip. Its large, oversized design is one size fits all.

Handbag Illuminator with Charging Power

Remove the stress she feels when rummaging through her bag looking for her lipstick or keys with this charger that also has a built-in light. She can charge her phone when she is out and see everything in her purse.

Wish Upon a Star Sleep Kit

The Vintage Cosmetic Company’s Wish Upon a Star Sleep Kit makes the perfect addition to your nighttime routine, ensuring you settle into sleep and dream sweetly. Includes a satin scrunchie, make-up removing cloth, mirror, and sleep mask, all presented in a beautiful midnight blue zip pouch.