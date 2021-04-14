Beloved Rock Hill family slain in mass shooting honored at funeral service

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friends and family said their goodbyes Wednesday, remembering four members of a well-known beloved family who were killed in a mass shooting last week in York County.

The afternoon service for Robert, Barbara, Ada, and Noah Lesslie was emotional and showed how much of an impact each of them had on the community.

The pastor over this afternoon’s service made a point of noting that, since the shooting, he’s heard from people all over the world about what happened and also, about the family’s story and how much it has affected them.

The view from inside the Lesslie family service was limited. The family requesting no media inside the West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill, but they did offer a feed for those who wanted to see.

Even with that limited view, you could easily sense the heavy hearts inside. The four lives lost were being remembered, each, for everything they brought to their lives focusing less on what happened to them and more on how they lived.

“He’s always been a visionary. He could see where things needed to go,” Pastor Barry Dagenhart said of Lesslie.

The family’s pastor relaying just how much the Lesslie family cared for everyone.

“She was very creative and would come up with all of these sets, background and all of that for whatever Bible lessons that were going to be taught,” he said of Barbara.

The service was meant to be a type of closure for the family, friends and community but they know, right now, there are questions on why they were among the six killed in last week’s shooting.

While those answers are still yet to come, the process of healing is starting, though some know it may take a while.

“Until time gives you the peace, the grace to keep you moving forward,” Pastor Dagenhart said.

The pandemic also leading to some changes for the service. West End Baptist is not the Lesslie’s church, but the West End made themselves available so they could let more family and friends attend the service.