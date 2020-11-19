Belmont restaurant raising money to help officers injured in shooting at Gastonia nightclub

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Belmont restaurant is collecting funds for the officers injured in last week’s shooting at a Gastonia nightclub.

John Bailey, the pub’s owner, says his business is the community’s happy place and he plans to support those in need.

“At Sammy’s here in Belmont, we kind of consider ourselves the cheers of the neighborhood and the community has always done a good job in supporting us,” Bailey said.

On the menu at Sammy’s, there are drinks, sandwiches, fries and lots of smiles for those in need.

“When we were in phase one and could only do to go orders, the community took care of us.”

Bailey says when the pandemic first started, he was in need and now, he’s paying it forward.

“These guys are out there putting their lives on the line every day and makes you realize they are humans and that we want to help these people.”

When Bailey heard that Sgt. Nelson and Officer Lewis has been shot at Remedies Nightclub in Gastonia, his restaurant stepped up to help.

Today, Sergeant Nelson is doing much better aside from a leg injury, but Sammy’s is raising money to help the officers get back to full speed.

“Everything these officers do for us day in and day out, I just thought it would be great to come here and give back to them the way they give back to us,” customer Dale Cooper said.

Cooper is a regular at Sammy’s and has lived in Belmont all his life. He says the fundraiser is just what they do.

“We come together for every cause… whether it’s police or fire department, we just come together for them again, because they serve and protect us,” Cooper said.

It’s the spirit of neighbors caring for neighbors.

This restaurant will be open until 11 p.m. Wednesday. For every special on the menu, $5 will be taken from the cost of the meal and given to those officers as they work to get better.

