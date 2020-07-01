Belmont police investigating report of noose drawn on photo of black woman at BB&T

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating a report that a noose was drawn on an advertisement featuring a black woman outside of a BB&T Bank in Belmont.

At 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the bank at 601 Hawley Avenue for the report stating that a noose had been drawn on the image. When officers arrived, they say the reported noose had been covered by a heart and the word ‘LOVE’ was written next to it.





Police are reviewing video footage from the bank and officers will continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call officer T. Clinton with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

