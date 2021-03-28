Belmont neighbors on the fence about community park’s future

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Crescent Park has been a community space for neighbors in Belmont for more than four decades, but it could be undergoing a facelift soon and some neighbors are not happy about it.

Cloudy skies didn’t stop Jordan Tillman and his brother in law Robie Schulle from playing a game of basketball on Sunday. The two normally play at home after church but chose the park on East Catawba Street because it’s close and has a ball court.

12-year-old Schulle uses the court to build his self-confidence.

“We like to trash talk we like to say who’s going to win and who’s not,” Schulle said. “But at the end of the day, it’s us loving each other.”

The court along with two swing sets and a soccer field could all be gone soon. The City of Belmont doesn’t own the property.

Belmont has leased the land from Belmont Land and Development, a company owned by Pharr in McAdenville. The company is in talks with local leaders about redeveloping the land as a mixed-use space. 11 acres of land across the street could also be getting a facelift. There is a park behind it but Tillman said it doesn’t have a ball court.

“It kind of hit me the wrong way,” Tillman said. “Because where are we going to come out and play or be out with family and friends?”

Neighbors upset by the news have been calling Mayor Charles Martin about it. But he said there’s nothing he can do because it’s private property.

“I’ve had a lot more calls on that field than anything from people wanting to keep it,” Martin said. “They haven’t come to us with any plans of what they’re going to build so we don’t even know.”

For now, it remains to be seen what the land could be turned into. It could mean one less park Tillman and Schulle are able to visit.

“There’s not many [parks] that I know of,” Tillman said. “The ones where I live they took the goals down, the rims so you can’t even go out and play.”

Martin is hoping the city and developers can come to an agreement to leave a portion of the park untouched. Plans would still need to go through the city’s rezoning process.

Developers could be submitting the initial drawings at the next city council meeting on April 5.