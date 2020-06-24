Belmont neighbors call for South Point High School’s mascot to be changed

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Belmont say it’s time to change an offensive mascot at South Point High School.

The marquee says home of the Red Raiders. Now, a petition is floating around demanding that be changed.

The petition says the Town of Belmont sits on land that once belonged to Native American tribes, which is where the school mascot originated. But the petition says the 56-year-old mascot presents a racialized caricature of a marginalized group and is offensive and insulting.

Not everyone agrees.

“I think it’s ridiculous because South Point has been around for a long time. I feel like it’s random and it’s a way to start drama and put more stuff out there,” Matthew Bingham said.

“The petition is only happening because of all the stuff going on in the media and I feel like this is a bandwagon and if people were really offended by it they would have changed it back then, not now,” said Tyler Kenyon.

The petition has more than one thousand signatures now. Chad Howard says he was a student at West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte when the mascot was changed for the same reason. That was in 1999. He said it’s shocking these kinds of petitions and conversations are still happening in 2020.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s an old name and an old way of thinking. Any school that you go to should be teaching the proper way to do things and the proper history of things,” Chad Howard said.

While some argue that a mascot change rewrites history chad believes it’s actually a way to understand it better.

“There is no reason to have schools named after racist figures. It’s an outdated way of thinking,” Howard said.