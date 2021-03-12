Belmont man wins $1 million on scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gaston County man said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a $1 million prize shown on a scratch-off he bought for $10.
Dewey Smith of Belmont bought a 50X The Cash ticket and won big on it.
“I couldn’t believe it to start with,” he said. “I kept looking at it and kept looking at it and then I ran it through the scanner and then I knew it was real.”
Smith purchased the winning from the Kingsway on Market Street in Cramerton.
“I’m really excited. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said as he claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters.
Smith had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He opted for the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
The 50X The Cash game launched in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Three remain to be won.