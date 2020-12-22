Belmont community decorates Christmas tree for fallen Mount Holly Police Officer

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The community continues to show support for local officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The Belmont Police Department decided to do something special to honor fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon. The 25-year-old was shot and killed in the line of duty a week and a half ago.

“His job is very important to all of us,” said Belmont resident Annette Suwalski.

You didn’t have to look far Monday night to find the love for Officer Tyler Herndon.

“When things like this happen, it’s great to see this community come together,” said Rob Dibble, “and this is a beautiful setting for something like that.”

“We love our community and our community loves us,” said Belmont Sergeant Allen Buchanon, “and that’s what this was about.”

Every year, Belmont lines Stowe Park with Christmas trees. Each organization is responsible for decorating their tree.

“This is one of my favorite events ever,” said one resident, “and this is the most meaningful year I’ve ever been here.”

This year, the Belmont Police Department wanted the community to help them decorate it in memory of Officer Herndon.

“Somebody died, so that’s just a sad moment,” said Reid Wilson.

As the sun set and the sky went dark, the tree for Officer Herndon shined bright.

“We wouldn’t feel safe where we are if it wasn’t for police officers like him,” said Suwalski.

Even though most probably never met Officer Herndon, it’s clear his impact on the community will be long lasting.

“Rest in peace officer,” one said as he planted an ornament on the tree. “We love and we miss ya!”

The display in Stowe Park will be available through January 1st.

