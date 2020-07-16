Belmont church giving away thousands of boxes of fresh produce

"You can take more than one box. We’re going to give them out until they’re gone," Pastor Brad Lowe said.

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Pointe Church on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont is donating thousands of boxes of produce to anyone who wants it.

The church is partnering with World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization, to bring fresh food to the area.

The two groups have paired up in years prior to engage in community outreach, but this is the first time their organizations have partnered to do a produce giveaway in the Gaston County area.

Pastor Brad Lowe is leading the program. It will run for six weeks, with the last day being on August 13. On Thursdays, church members will hand out food boxes in the church parking lot, starting at 10:30 a.m., until they run out.

“We will have a smile on our face. And we will keep our social distance from you. All you gotta do is drive up, we’ll ask you to pop your trunk, and we’ll ask you how many boxes you want. You can take more than one box. We’re going to give them out until they’re gone,” Lowe said.

The church says their produce giveaway comes at a time where people really need it. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to lose their jobs.

“We’re here to serve,” Lowe said.

Each box has apples, peaches, onions, potatoes, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Lowe says the church rented a refrigerated truck, and a forklift, to transport and host their weekly shipments of 1,375 boxes of mixed produce.

The church is purchasing the USDA goods from farmers in Georgia.

Food banks can call the church to request boxes.