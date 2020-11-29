BBB warns shoppers of Cyber Monday scams

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As we look ahead to Cyber Monday, you may want to watch your wallets closely. The Better Business Bureau reports in 2020, 80 percent of consumers who had problems with online purchases lost their money.

“The thieves are really working the online world pretty heavy right now,” said BBB Expert Barry Moore.

“One of the things to look for is the HTTP. If you don’t see that on the website, it’s not secure,” Moore explained.

FOX 46 caught up with shoppers at South Park Mall in Charlotte. Most say they prefer to shop online, especially amid the pandemic.

“Today, I come to see what all deals they have going on. I bought some things online and right now I’m about to go return a couple of things that didn’t work out for me,” said Adora Becton.

“For me, I’m online now,” said Diana Leon.

The BBB says most shoppers who were scammed online this year say it started with an online ad on Facebook or Instagram with prices too good to be true.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“The red flags you want to watch out for are definitely the bargain-basement prices,” said Amy Nofziger, with AARP.

In the meantime, some are ahead of the game and double checking each purchase.

“We go basically to well-known stores and we use their credit card instead of using our credit card to minimize risk,” said Will Fredo Leon, Shopper.

Latest headlines from FOX 46