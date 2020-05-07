BBB warns of Facebook scams trying to get cash out of your pockets

You may not know it, but crooks are posing as your friends on Facebook to steal your money.

“We all socially isolating right now so it makes it fertile ground for scammers to take advantage of us because we don’t have the same opportunity to talk to friends or others.”

As the city prepares to open back up, scammers are still on the prowl. Scam reports are up five percent since the coronavirus outbreak started and the attempts to steal people’s money continue to get more real, with scammers now taking things to social media pretending to be your friend.

“Social media should be great for that but scammers know that as well. They hack people’s accounts and they grab onto everybody’s friend and start peppering ideas.”

Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau says a recent study shows people are more likely to be scammed now than ever and they warn people to be more cautious anytime their online or spending money.

“You just have to take a second to stop and take a second and there’s such an easy way of checking that there’s no reason not to.”

Bartholomy says a few things you can do is check the origin of the website. You can also hover over any link sent to you to see what the real URL is and if a friend sends you a message that seems like it could be a scam, don’t reply. Send them a message using another medium to ask if it’s really them.

“Nobody is immune from being ripped off. We’ve seen people take advantage of people’s fears, and using fear as a motivator to be taken advantage of,”

The BBB says the dollar amount for scams is already in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. Now, the push is to keep anyone else from falling victim.