Basketball coach frustrated trying to find gym to host summer camp in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Could shooting hoops be the key to helping kids cope with COVID? One UNC Charlotte grad student thinks so, but he’s getting blocked by pandemic restrictions when it comes to securing a facility to hold his summer basketball camp.

Spencer Hensley has grown up playing basketball. He’s also coached and taught summer camps. Now he wants to start his own camp to help other players stuck at home during quarantine, but he can’t find a gym to play in.

“The rec centers are kind of taken off my book,” says Hensley. “I know a lot of YMCA’s still haven’t opened their gyms in this area.”

So, Hensley is spending this afternoon thinking and shooting jumpers. He says when he needs to think, the court has always been the place where he clears his head.

“Pick up a ball, go into a gym or out in my driveway,” added Hensley. “It was my mental getaway. Nothing else in the world mattered to me at that point.”

Hensley has been spending a lot of time thinking about how he can help other basketball players in the community. He started the Queen City Basketball Camp in November, a tough task during a pandemic, but he’s taught and attended camps.

He also feels it will help players from the ages of 8 to 18 mentally, after a year of dealing with COVID and going to school virtually.

“We’re starting to get on the other end of it and I think that we’re ready for something like this, the kids could definitely use something like this.”

The one thing blocking this dream.

“We’re kind of at that threshold where things are still shut down just enough with the school systems,” added Hensley. “I’m still struggling to find a facility.”

So, he is hoping for an assist from someone to help make the dream a reality. He has the Covid protocols in place, and now he is just hoping to get his shot.

“It’s the right time and kids could definitely use it right now,” says Hensley. “You give me the opportunity; I’m going to make the most of it.”

Spencer knows the clock is running out for holding the inaugural camp this year. He is going to give it until the end of May before having to call off the camp. If you want to know more about the camp, click here.