Bars, taverns look forward to later last call, higher seating capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bars and taverns in North Carolina can reopen their indoor spaces Friday evening for the first time in nearly a year.

Governor Roy Cooper also announced Wednesday that the 9:00 p.m. last call has been pushed back to 11:00 p.m.

Last weekend, was the first time since March that customers made the walk down the steps to enter Jeff’s Bucket Shop in Montford.

The longtime watering hole had to change its business model just to reopen.

“We didn’t know when the end was going to be in sight so we bit the bullet and put our kitchen back in. To become a mixed beverage restaurant,” said owner Michaele Laria.

Laria described the process of becoming a restaurant as “expensive and time consuming and stressful.”

When North Carolina allowed restaurants and breweries to reopen back in 2020, bars and taverns were left off the list.

“For a long time it was ok to go into a brewery bar and have a beer. Or go into a hotel lobby bar and get a cocktail. Or sit down at a restaurant bar and have a margarita. But it was somehow not ok to have that same exact drink in our bar right next door,” said Zack Medford, President of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association.

Medford had recently opened his fifth bar when 20202 began. Since then, he’s had to close two of them in hopes of keeping the others afloat.

“We’ve been waiting 11 months to reopen our bars to our guests,” Medford said.

Under the new guidance, bars can reopen their indoor spaces at 30% capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

“The people who come here matter to us,” Laria said. “And we matter to them.”