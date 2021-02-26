NC bars, restaurants thankful to see business pick up with last call pushed back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—Some restaurants are already experiencing a surge in business since Governor Cooper’s loosened coronavirus restrictions went into effect this evening.

Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grill, said even during his lunch hour customers were pouring in.

“I think the general theme is this, like, the governor has said it’s safe. And now we’re seeing a lot of people come out,” Wohlfarth said.

The new loosened restrictions went into effect at 5 p.m. today and extended the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants until 11 p.m.

“The bartenders they really needed the extra hours. It’s been a big challenge for them this, this could be as much as 15 $20,000 a year apiece for each of them in tips,” Wohlfarth said.

Customers at the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille also seemed pleased with the loosened restrictions.

“It almost reminded me of just having a curfew when I was a little kid. And it was just like, you know, obviously it’s drinking verse, going home when your mom tells you to go home, but it’s just like it’s kind of the same type of feeling and you feel less freedom, but I think 11/12 o’clock is a perfect compromise and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Logan Talbot.

Leigh Altman, a Mecklenburg County Commissioner, said although it’s important to stay safe, these new curfew lifts will provide a great boost to our economy.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous shot in the arm, no pun intended, there’s a lot of suppressed economic activity, you know, people want to get out. And that’ll be a tremendous stimulus to our local, state and national economy,” said Altman.