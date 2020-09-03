Bars, clubs still left behind as NC moves forward with reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte’s nightlife is trying recover after being hit hard by the pandemic, but they still can’t open up for business.

In March, businesses across North Carolina were forced to shut down and find resources to keep their businesses afloat and employees paid.

Nearly six months later, bars, entertainment venues and a number of other businesses are being forced to stay closed.

The Bling Pig and NODA 101 co-owner Michael Felt says this time has been “really difficult.” He says bar owners haven’t been given any data or logical reason as to why they can’t open and feels they are being singled out.

“We’re bleeding out,” he said. “I don’t think that we’re going to initially do the volume of business it takes to be profitable.”

Joe Kuhlmann, co-owner of The Evening Muse, said not only is his venue struggling, but the artists who perform at the venue are missing out on income.

“Each of those bands, each of those artists that come through here, they’re small businesses. They’re out there try to cultivate not just their act and become who they are, they’re not just out there to become famous, they’re trying to sustain and keep their life going.”

Music venues across Charlotte have also formed the group, Charlotte Independence Venue Alliance, and started a petition called, “Save Charlotte Stages.” They hope by getting enough signatures, the City of Charlotte will use funds from the CARES Act to support independent music venues.

For more information on the petition, visit https://bit.ly/2QNFvYn.