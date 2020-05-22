Bars, breweries worried they may not be able to open until end of June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Many bars and breweries were ready to open their doors and get back to business, but now, they’re facing an indefinite wait.

Bars are excluded from the phase two reopening, despite initially being on the list to open. Many say waiting, potentially, another five weeks is too much.

Despite restaurants that might be right next door to them starting to open.

Jeff’s Bucket Shop, off Park Road, is known for its karaoke, but there’s been no singing since they closed two months ago.

“We only thought it was going to be two weeks, so we didn’t apply for any government loans or anything, because we thought ‘two weeks’, we can handle that, but two weeks turned into four weeks and turned into six weeks,” Michaele and Jeff Laria told FOX 46.

They’re the owners of Jeff’s Bucket Shop. They were expecting for it to not last any longer and to be able to open this weekend. Bars were initially in the phase two plans, but that changed with Governor Cooper’s announcement.

State officials say the spread of the coronavirus could be higher in bars, but Michaele and Jeff say it simply isn’t fair.

“It’s not fair that every bar on this street with a restaurant behind it will be able to open up at 50 percent capacity and we can’t, because we don’t serve food.”

Travis Bickford, the owner of NoDa’s Dog Bar feels the same way.

“To say I was disappointed would be an understatement,” he said. “There are concerns about whether the doors are going to open or not.”

When the governor’s announcement was made Wednesday, it came as a surprise. Many were expecting the bars to be open, especially ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“I guess I’m really questioning the timing of it all,” said Michael Felt, owner of The Blind Pig.

Felt says he can bear it, for now, but he’s not sure for how much longer.

“It’s easy to go down a negative path, but it doesn’t really solve any problems.”

But others say any extra time closed could mean their business going away.

“What do we have to do to be allowed to reopen? Because we’ll do it,” Bickford said.

Governor Cooper is scheduled to address more about phase two of reopening tomorrow afternoon. You can watch the news conference live on FOX 46 Charlotte on air and online.

