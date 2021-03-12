Bars, breweries prepare for St. Patrick’s Day weekend with fewer restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Saint Patrick’s weekend will definitely look a lot different than this time last year, and if you’re heading out, you may want to call ahead.

FOX 46 stopped around to a few places in South End Friday, many of which are already seeing a good amount of people.

This weekend, though, places like Lenny Boy Brewing are gaming out what they can, with the restrictions they are still under for the pandemic.

The breweries here can be at half-capacity, but what they’re doing to work with that really depends on where you go.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 also dropped by the Charlotte Beer Garden where they’re having people reserve tables for the holiday. They’re not doing that at Lenny Boy, but they do have a ticketed music event that’s happening here this weekend.

Both places say they know there are some people that will be out this weekend for the first time in a year, and both say it is safe to go out.

“We’re still at 50 percent capacity indoors, so it’s a little different, but it’s definitely a breath of fresh air compared to last year,” said Townes Mozer with Lenny Boy Brewing.

FOX 46 did ask a few people about their St Patrick’s Day plans on and off-camera tonight. Many say they don’t have them, with one person saying that the pandemic is still limiting the gatherings with friends.

FOX 46’s Derek Dellinger will have more, tonight at 10.