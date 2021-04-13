Barringer Academic Center to be renamed in honor of local activist Charles H. Parker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Barringer Academic Center will be renamed in honor of a local activist who helped build the West Boulevard community in Charlotte.

Last year the district decided to rename the school after concerns from the community that it’s current name is linked to a white supremacist.

Barringer Academic Center was built in the 1950s by Osmond L. Barringer’s. He wanted the school named to honor his father, a Confederate general, and his brother, an advocate of so-called “scientific racism.”

Charles Parker is also on the ballot. He was born into slavery in 1844 and became a visionary leader of the African-American community.

Parker helped start Moore’s Sanctuary AME Zion Church on Morris Field Drive and bought 12 acres of land on Remount Road in 1898. In 1920, the area was home to several African-American families. He died in 1939.

“We do not want our schools to intentionally or unintentionally demonstrate values that our district does not support,” Superintendent Ernest Winston said in a statement. “As our nation continues the journey toward full equality for all citizens, we think these names and symbols are important.”

Barringer is the second CMS school to be renamed because of links to a racist past.

The school board voted earlier this year to change the name of Vance High School to Julius L. Chambers High.

Vance was a North Carolina governor and slave owner who fought for the Confederacy. Chambers was a Charlotte civil rights lawyer who fought for desegregation of schools, including a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that resulted in busing to integrate CMS