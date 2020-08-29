Bar owners unable to open their doors feel forgotten during Phase 2

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Restaurants, wineries, and breweries have opened their doors, but bars are still left behind.

Bob Klein of Stumptown Station in Matthews says his doors have been closed since March, but tried to work through the kinks in the beginning.

“We tried to make it a positive thing. We did some painting, upgrades here and there. When that was all done we turned into doing specific training. We went and did company outings where we went and toured distilleries.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t last long. Klein said once he received the PPP loan, money ran out fast.d Forcing him to layoff employees because there was no revnue coming in.

“The PPP loan came into effect. We did that. Got the PPP loan, kept everybody on board, paid them. We were able to stretch it out about 3 and a half months, and then we ran out of all the money.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Klein said when Governor Roy Cooper opened restaurants, wineries and distilleries back up, he could have been a part of this number, but as he explained, that’s not what Stumptown Station is about.

“This is a weird case of discrimination by just simply throwing a blanket over a whole licensing classification, and saying you guys do not have the rights now to even try to run your business.”

Klein has now taken it a step further to get answer from state officials on why private owned bars cannot provide sit-in service. He said there’s been no data released by Cooper showing the dangers sit-in bar services could have on the pandemic. He said bars like Stumptown Station have the same ability to follow CDC guidelines and those of the state.

He’s also turned to the Town of Matthews to get his message to the governor.

“The town attorney is actually preparing a letter with the mayor to get out to the governor. I’m hoping they can finish by the beginning of the week, and we can get that to kind of speak on our behalf, and let him know how frustrated we are.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE