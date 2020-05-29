Bar owners threaten to sue state if Gov. Cooper does not allow them to reopen

Governor Roy Cooper now has to decide if he will sign a bill to re-open bars in North Carolina. It puts him in a tough position because if he doesn’t, bar owners say they’ll sue.

Jeff and Michaele Laria, owners of Jeff’s Bucket Shop, want to reopen, even if it means outside and at half capacity. That’s what the proposed legislation would allow, but they say that may not be their only option to get back up and running.

“We won’t have the full bar outside, we won’t have draught outside,” Michaele said.

They have a karaoke bar that they are prepared to take outside, though they’re still not sure how it’s going to work.

“I don’t know, if it rains, what do we do? If someone needs to use the bathroom, we need someone downstairs to make sure they’re not going behind the bar,” M

The option is on the table now because of the state legislature. Both the state senate and state house passed a bill that would allow bars, which are closed as part of the phased reopening to open up outside and at half capacity.

“What I’m trying to do is give a lifeline to businesses that have been crippled from COVID while doing it in a responsible manner,” said Senator Rick Gunn.

Gunn sponsored the legislation– legislation that the governor plans to veto.

“On a day when we’re seeing the highest number of hospitalizations, the senate wants to open bars,” Gov. Cooper said.

The :arias say they’re not sure about the chances of it becoming law. They are, however, now part of a lawsuit that is set to be filed by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association.

The organization says they are being discriminated against. Restaurants with bars can open and so can breweries, so they’re wondering why they can’t.

“You can’t blame us for the spread of the virus, so why not let us open?”

The lawsuit is set to be filed tomorrow morning. The bill to open the bars may not be veto-proof.

Though a majority of state Senators-, Democrats and Republicans, did vote for it, it was a lot tighter in the NC House.