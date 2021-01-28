Bank of America Stadium prepares for mass vaccine clinic beginning Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Doctors are still stressing the importance of vaccinations as the new variants continue to spread. That’s why mass vaccination events are popping up across the Charlotte area.

On Friday, the process of getting 19,000 people vaccinated will begin at Bank of America Stadium. The event will be held over the span of three days.

There’s already a massive operation going on with big trucks hauling in the equipment for setups and portable restrooms, according to Atrium Health.

Mint and Morehead Streets and the intersection of South Mint, South Graham and West Stonewall are all blocked off around the Stadium, so you’ll want to avoid the area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you’re not coming to get a vaccine.

An overhead look at the setup from a nearby parking deck shows the crews setting up the awning and tents.

If you’re walking up for your appointment they want you to enter at the North Gateyou’ll have to stand in line.

There are also drive up appointments. The entrance for those appointments will be near Graham and MLK streets.

On Thursday, FOX 46 asked how many of each Atrium is expecting.

“I don’t know the specific numbers in terms of the split and I know in total they are planning around 19,000 vaccinations and I know they have said make sure to come 15 minutes ahead,” said Dr. Anupama Neelakanta with Atrium Health.

Those getting vaccinated are asked not to get here any earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment after people showed up hours early at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend, causing back-ups and leaving many waiting.

Parking is free at the Legacy Union parking deck on Church Street, but if you’re taking the light rail, you’ll have to walk several blocks and the waiting areas around the stadium are not covered, so make sure you dress warmly and remember if you have a walk-up appointment.

For more information on this weekend’s event, click here.