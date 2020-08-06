Bank of America glitch sends customers into a panic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thousands of Bank of America customers seeing their accounts wiped out.

The zero balances began popping up Wednesday afternoon sending customers into a panic and it didn’t take much to scroll through social media and find most people were in pure panic mode.

“There are well over six figures of money in these accounts and that’s why I really freaked out because that’s a third of my retirement sitting there,” Bank of America customer David told FOX 46.

Imagine opening up your bank account to see this multiple accounts showing a zero balance and having no idea where your money is.

“I look and I see I don’t have any cash anywhere, first thing I think about is well how am I going to pay my bills? How am I going to eat?”

David says he’s a long time Bank of America customer and was disappointed to learn a nationwide glitch was showing customers with zero balances and no warning was given to those who might be impacted.

“They know how to text me. They text me all the time. Don’t panic we have an issue and we’re working on straightening it out. I was in the it business so I know how that goes. I’m now retired but those are the messages we at least put out, notify people and that we’re working on it and then give an hourly update.”

FOX 46 worked to get results and find out what exactly was going on. Bank of America released this statement that said in part.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible.”

Some customers took to social media to express their frustration Kary Choate wrote thank you for the heart attack Bank of America. And Mellisa added Bank of America is causing mass panic and not communicating. This will erode trust in the future.

“I just hope the money is all there and that we don’t have to go through any hassles recovering it.”