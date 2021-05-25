Ballantyne blaze caused by unattended fire pit, investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A large overnight fire in Charlotte torched a home, and investigators believe it started from an unattended fire pit.

“It’s terrifying,” said Lauren Clark, who woke up to see her neighbor’s house on fire. “It’s devastating. With that much damage and that scary of a fire I’m just glad everybody was safe.”

Clark says the couple and their two teenaged kids managed to get out safely.

“Our neighbor next door was actually the one that woke them up, knocking on the door,” she said. “Beating on the door trying to wake them up before their fire, smoke detectors or anything went off.”

It took more than 50 firefighters nearly an hour, 50 minutes, to get everything under control. It happened on High Creek Court in the Ballantyne neighborhood of Charlotte.

Clark spoke with the homeowners who were gone Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear where they are staying.

“They seem to be OK,” she said, after speaking with them by phone. “I mean, I’m sure they’re still kind of in shock.”

“They just said it was a little chimenea, that they had a small little fire on last night,” said Clark. “[They] didn’t really think anything of it and, you know, just went to bed.”

Neighbors are pitching in to help. Several were seen putting clothes and other items in bags. An online fundraiser has already been set up to help the family, Clark said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“When you leave [fires] unattended,” said fire expert Tim Wilhelm with Robson Forensic, “you’re definitely creating a safety issue.”

Wilhelm is a fire investigator with more than 40 years experience in the fire service. He reviewed photos of the fire scene for FOX 46 and says it is typical of other scenes he has investigated. So how do you protect yourself?

Wilhelm recommends:

Having a covered fire pit

Keeping it at least 15 feet away from your home

Always have a water hose nearby

Never leave a fire unattended

Don’t use cardboard to ignite the fire

“The fire creates a lot of energy,” said Wilhelm. “That heat will actually lift an ember up and if it gets caught in the wind it’ll travel a good distance.”

“Typically, you know, you get embers more from cardboard and things like that then you do from burning seasoned hardwood,” he added. “If you put a bunch of cardboard in one of these things, the ember will come up and travel a good distance and set something on fire immediately.”

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries on scene. Nobody was hurt. The damage to the home is estimated to be $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing.