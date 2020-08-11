Backyard battle brewing over Huntersville gun range

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A battle is brewing in Huntersville backyards as some neighbors say a gun range is just too close for comfort and they plan to make their voices heard about it.

There’s a hearing on Tuesday with town leaders about the issue. Many of the neighbors say they can hear shooting while at home working and some say they fear the gun shots are too close to their homes.

“I didn’t particularly like it because I think it’s promoting easy access to guns,” one woman told FOX 46. “It could considering times we are living in. It’s not a good idea. We are in a very tight community. There’s a lot of homes around and in the area.”

She lives in a neighborhood just blocks away from the shooting range and says she hears the gun shots in her backyard.

Online documents show the person who owns the gun range purchased the property in 1999 with the gun range already there. Since then, classes have been offered on the property since 2000.

“We need people that care about the land. We don’t need people who care about guns. There are too many guns out there,” another neighbor told FOX 46.

The woman who filed an appeal for the gun range to relocate says its violating a Mecklenburg County ordinance that says its unlawful to discharge a firearm within 900 feet of a house, school, church and a property while occupied.

“If they’re going to have a gun range let them have it somewhere out where there’s not a lot of people and no possible issue of a disturbance or accident happening.”

More people are expected to show up and express their opinions at the town hall hearing, which will take place on Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center.