Back to the Beach: NC scientists use 2-hour rapid tests, self-driving boats to keep local waters clean

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With waves crashing, we can hear the welcoming sounds of summer, and scientists in North Carolina are hard at work to keep our coastal waters clean as people head back to the beach.

“North Carolina is 6th in the country for beach visitation” but it’s what we can’t see, that can be harmful, “so, we want to keep the water quality of North Carolina in as good of shape as possible.”

Dr. Rachel Noble is a marine scientist at UNC, “most of the contamination that we see at our beaches in North Carolina will come from a storm, or multiple storms over the course of the summer season,” she explains.

When we get heavy downpours, that rain water picks up every bit of dirt, fertilizer, pesticide, and bacteria as it hits the pavement, “and it’s flowing into our oceans and our estuaries, because the sponge that normally collects the rain is not as big,” she explains.

That sponge is often soaked as the Carolina coast sees more and more heavy rain, “I’d say that the rainfall events are becoming more intense” and because we prefer beach front property over that grassy sponge, “then on top of it you have less space for the rainfall to soak in,” she explains.

Dr. Noble’s team has worked with the EPA not just to identify these contaminants, but to speed up how they figure out what they are.

Imagine this: It’s 8 a.m., you get to the beach with the kids and it is closed for water quality alerts. Now those tests that the scientists are doing to ensure that the water quality gets better, they’re not going to be done for 24 hours. So you can’t go until the next day, assuming the water quality has gotten better. Well, those new tests can get those results back in just 2 hours, helping you get on the beach sooner.

Wind and tides can change water conditions fast, that’s why Dr. Noble’s team is teaching North Carolina and several other states like Hawaii and California how to use their more rapid, more accurate test.

And to take it a splash further, “what we want to be able to do is identify the source and that way the community can fix that source and eliminate those toxins going into the waterway,” explains Rett Newton,

A self-driving boat is the answer. It measures temperature, salinity, oxygen levels, and contaminants by the second, “from a simplicity standpoint, from an accuracy standpoint, from a weight standpoint, from a safety standpoint, you really can’t beat it.”

Rett Newton is a marine science and conservation Ph.D. candidate at Duke’s Drone Lab, one of only a few labs in the country.

He’s mapping out the data to find the start and end to these toxins.

“We have massive infrastructure projects going on in the town of Beaufort right now, we’re able to prioritize based on the toxins that we’re seeing coming from those waterways. That’s really important, because you want to be efficient and effective when you’re doing these projects,” he explains.

More boats and data could help connect our water quality to farming fertilizer, water treatment, even fish illness.

“Bacteria in the water and what have you and the fish can’t breathe, a bunch of them come up on the beach over there or somewhere,” one fisherman explained. “And so, I stopped fishing then because oftentimes you can find fish and they would have sores and stuff on them. But they pretty much have it under control now and what have you.”

And besides, we wouldn’t want you and the kiddos to come home from a beach trip sick either.

“A certain percentage that swims in that contaminated water will get sick, and they have the potential not only to get ill, they have the potential also to do what’s called secondary infection which is taking it home to their family and giving it to them,” explains Dr. Noble.

So while we can only hear those crashing waves, it’s important for our scientists to see the big picture,

“Because there are so many water quality concerns across the globe, if we can figure this out here then we can export this technology to other places to they can solve their problems as well,” reflects Newton.