Back to school? Mecklenburg County health officials urge against in-person classes

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County health officials are urging schools to remain virtual for at least the next three weeks.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris issued a directive Tuesday afternoon urging all businesses and schools to go virtual.

“Our recommendation at this point from a public health perspective is it does not make sense to bring the kids back into the schools at this point,” Harris told the County commission.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District is slated to return to in-person schooling next week.

Superintendent Earnest Winston told the school board Tuesday night that from an operational standpoint, “we are prepared to welcome our students back for in-person learning.”

However, after Harris’s recommendation, school board members indicated Tuesday night that they might call an emergency meeting later in the week to vote on keeping students

“I think it’s irresponsible for us to go back to in-person learning in this environment,” said School Board Member Jennifer De La Jara.

More than 70 parents and teachers spoke during the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Parent Frank Cornely said he’s worried his kids in public schools will fall behind kids in private schools that have remained open for in-person learning.

“Parents should also be given the choice to send their kids to school if that is in the best interest of their family,” Cornely said, “no one is forcing kids back to school. You can choose not to if you like and we all respect that choice.”

CMS Teacher Meredith Fox told the board she’s worried about the health of herself and her students if they return to in-person too soon.

“We must remain remote until the vaccine is distributed,” Fox said.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. In person learning jeopardizes all of us getting to make it to the other side.”

