Aviation leaders join bi-partisan push as air traffic controller shortage nears critical level

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A major lack of air traffic controllers could have a big impact on how we receive the things we need.

FOX 46 got an exclusive behind the scenes look at the air traffic control tower in Concord, where the pool of controllers is thinning, and it was shallow to begin with. The process to fill these spots is pretty hard and the shortage is close to reaching a critical level.

The biggest need is at secondary airports, specifically about 10 in the Carolinas that need help. That’s why lawmakers are stepping in to put experienced controllers in the tower.

“It’s the only job you can get that pays you to stare out a window and watch airplanes fly,” William Guerra said.

Guerra has spent the last 35 years in front of a scope and says it was the best decision he’s ever made. Even after he retired from the Navy, Guerra wanted to keep working the sky, stacking the traffic.

“[It’s] a puzzle that changes constantly and it keeps you very interested in what’s going on around you,” he said.

Guerra joined Robinson Aviation, one of the first contracting firms to offer controller services. In the Carolinas, they support ten airports from Concord to Grand Stand and Hickory to Hilton Head.

“We do all things associated with air traffic control in addition to operating the control towers,” Robinson Aviation CEO Jim Slate said.

Slate joined forces with a bi-partisan group of lawmakers, including Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, to pass the contract act. The resolution would allow retired FAA controllers to work for contract companies without losing part of their pension.

“With 257 control towers now operated by private companies such as ours there’s a tremendous need for air traffic controllers,” Slate said.

The training to become a controller is detailed and are there any major requirements that someone has to meet. Current regulations also mandate controllers retire at age 56, which puts a heavy burden on our national airspace.

“[It] could take anywhere from two to six years to get qualified, so in these contract towers, if we can get retired FAA people to come in we don’t have to wait as long,” Guerra said.

Something else Slate explained was that controllers are also very concerned about COVID.

“Our controllers work in a very confined space unfortunately technology doesn’t allow us to do it over webinars, work from home,” Slate said. “We have to be physically in the control tower. We’re wearing a headset, we share keyboards and equipment. We work in close space to each other. It is a challenge. We’ve had our share of COVID.”

There is an urgency and willingness from all parties to make this plan work. Democrats and Republicans are on board, but the bill still needs to be heard by a committee on Capitol Hill.