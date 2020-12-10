Average rent climbs in Charlotte despite hit to economy; city has $177 million in housing trust fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite COVID-19 and the impact on the economy, rent continues to climb in Charlotte. New numbers show the average rent for an apartment in the Queen City is higher than one year ago.

High rise apartments in Uptown look nice, but they’re pricey. Overall the average rent for a 941 square foot apartment in the Queen City this past October was $1,276 dollars. That’s 2% higher than the average price one year ago.

Rising rent is something Charlotte has experienced for more than a decade.

“I remember back in 2010 when I could see lower income and middle income apartments coming down and suddenly these beautiful places came up, and I said where are all these people going,” said County Commissioner Pat Cotham.



FOX 46 found one of those people priced out of Charlotte apartments.

“We were actually living on the street I would say for close to 9 months, my finance and I. I have never experienced anything like that in my life,” said Katrina Atkinson.

FOX 46 met with Atkinson on Monday at her room at the City Inn. Right now she is paying $280 every week to live there.

“It sometimes can cost more as paying regular rent for an apartment,” said Atkinson.

She’s right. It’s about $1,120 dollars every month. So where is the affordable housing?

Mecklenburg County leaders say 24,000 affordable housing units were lost between 2010 and 2018. Right now more than 3,500 people are considered homeless and the City of Charlotte says about 34,000 affordable housing units are needed.

“This didn’t just happen. This wasn’t because of COVID. Homelessness is a symptom of what we are battling now, which is affordable housing,” said County Commissioner, Laura Meier.

Right now the City of Charlotte has $177 million in its housing trust fund. Voters approved $50 million twice to be added to that fund. A look at the trust shows at least two planned affordable housing units, three proposals to help with rent and mortgage and two housing developments for the homeless.



Mecklenburg County leaders said Tuesday there are enough shelter beds available in Charlotte right now to shelter everyone living in the north end homeless camp. County Commissioners expressed concern that is not enough, because dozens of encampments are spread out across the county.

