Authorities working to break up counterfeit money ring hitting multiple counties

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Detectives are working to break up a counterfeit money ring spanning multiple counties and cities. Authorities say fake $100 bills are being passed around hurting multiple businesses in Gaston and Mecklenburg Counties.

Huntersville Police say they’re working with detectives in Charlotte and in Gastonia to make sure the buck stops with small businesses spotting the fakes and making sure they don’t lose any more money.

“They’re not just in Huntersville. They’re broadening their crime spree,” said Huntersville Police Officer Odette Saglimbeni.

Huntersville police say they need to find the suspects in surveillance pictures police released.

“Usually with these types of crimes, until they get caught, they’ll continue to use these counterfeit bills at different businesses,” said Saglimbeni.

The men are accused of passing big counterfeit bills, in some cases $100 bills, over the last several weeks at three different businesses in Huntersville, including Waterbean Coffee shop and a local gas station.

“While it may not seem like a lot, these cases are maybe one hundred dollar bills, they’ll go in, maybe pick a small item, get change in return, so it’s not a lot, but to these small businesses, it is a lot.”

Detectives have also used serial numbers on the fake bills tracing them to other cities, including Charlotte and Gastonia.

“A lot of places, they do catch them as soon as they get the bills but a lot of times they flee the area before we can get there,” said Saglimbeni.

Huntersville Police say they’ve had 18 different cases of counterfeit money so far this year.

If you recognize the suspects in the recent cases, call 704-464-5400. Tips can also be made anonymously to N. Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for reward money.

