Authorities: South Carolina man faces life in prison after buying ‘sex slave,’ putting her in his ‘dungeon’

ROEBUCK, SC (WBTW) — A South Carolina man could face up to life in prison if convicted of buying a 19-year-old woman as a “sex slave,” according to authorities.

Robert Hubert, 66, of Roebuck, and Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 35, of Dallas, have been charged with human trafficking after Juarez sold a woman he met on a dating app to Hubert, who kept her in what he referred to as a “dungeon,” according to information released Friday by Erin Nealy Cox, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

According to a criminal complaint, Juarez met the woman in 2019 inside a hotel room, where he pistol whipped her, gave her a “slave name,” threatened to kill her and her family if she didn’t agree to be sold for sex and pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger, according to authorities.

Authorities say he repeatedly sold her for sex and advertised her as a “slave” on a fetishism website for $5,000. Juarez bragged about the woman being dependent on him in texts with Hubert.

“SWEET,” Hubert texted back, according to authorities. “I will take the slave.”

They met at a gas station in Dallas and Hubert drove her to South Carolina, according to authorities. He clamped a metal collar around her neck, threatened to brand her and took her to his “dungeon.”

After pleading, he allowed her to call her parents. He then demanded that her father pay him $5,000 to get his daughter back and sent her a “contract” for the sale, according to authorities. The woman was able to escape on a bus.

Juarez made an initial court appearance Wednesday in Texas, and Hubert had his initial court appearance last week in Greenville.

If convicted, both face up to life in federal prison.

“Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities – either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp – should be viewed as a vicious predator,” Ryan Spradlin, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas, said in a press release. “These despicable people who enrich themselves by exploiting the innocent have no place amongst law-abiding citizens and HSI will always combat it with every resource at our disposal. We will continue to collaborate with any law enforcement agency at any level of government in our shared efforts to bring human traffickers to justice.”

