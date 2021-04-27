Authorities shut down ‘open-air drug market’ on West Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and the U.S. Department of Justice took action against property owners who they say were running an ‘open-air’ drug market at a West Boulevard strip mall.

Authorities seized the property this week, saying the owners, Abdoulkader Bouche and Mikiyas Gebremeskel, were knowingly or intentionally manufacturing, distributing, or dispensing controlled substances.

“Few properties in the Charlotte area have had a greater history or volume of drug-related crime and violence than the West Blvd Property,” the civil suit from the Department of Justice reads.

The court documents detailed numerous instances of drug sales, shootings and violence on the property.

Officials say since 2017, there have been at least 67 instances of drug violations at the property and it’s been the site of 14 shootings, usually drive-by, since March of 2017.

Overall, since Bouche and Gebremeskel bought the property, there have been 1,079 calls for service ranging from homicide, aggravated assault, to drug trafficking and possession.

“Innocent bystanders’ cars—including those with children—have been shot into and even a city bus has been hit. Weapons are frequently found among those who loiter there, and assaults and robberies also occur,” the suit said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

In 2003, there were 17 calls for service at the strip. In 2020, there were 285. Police say Bouche and Gebremeskel took ownership of the property in December 2016.

Over the past five years, numerous drug transactions, shootings, robberies and other criminal activity has been noted by police. Several of the suspects taken into custody in these incidents are validated gang members.

Police say the owners of the property were well-aware, and in some cases an active part, of the drug transactions happening. Scales, bags and drug products were seen in shop windows, police say.